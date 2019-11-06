72: Volvo S90 & V90 – vying for tile of most handsome car on our roads

The big Volvo twins really do vie for the title of most handsome cars on the road. For a brand that was once, accurately, described as ‘boxy but good’ Volvo has become something of a style leader of late, and that’s best reflected in the long, flowing lines of the 90 series.

As with the rest of the Volvo range, the interior is built around the big iPad-style ‘Sensus’ touchscreen, and it remains possibly the easiest and most sensible of such systems. The seats are huge and welcoming, while there is ample space in the back for passengers to stretch out.

Practical? Well, actually not so much - while the saloon S90 has a decent boot, the estate V90’s sharply-angled rear screen means that boot space is only barely better than that of the much more affordable V60, so it’s not a car to buy if IKEA runs are much on your mind.

It is, somewhat surprisingly, a car to buy if driving pleasure is on your mind - it’s not possessed of a perfect chassis, but the S90 has good steering, and if you go for the slightly lower and sportier R-Design version, then it can actually be rather good fun to drive.

Semi-4x4 Cross Country version adds a bit of SUV appeal to the V90 estate, while the plugin-hybrid T8 version makes a good case for itself for those who mostly do their driving in and around town. Oh, and of course it’s among the safest cars you can possibly drive

Best model: V90 R-Design T8 Hybrid for €72,245

Price range: €48,495 to €73,233. Finance from POA per month.

Co2 emissions: 42 to 182g/km

Sum up: Stunning Swede.