67: Jaguar XF – Showing its age but steering and chassis still top notch

Jaguar’s executive saloon is yet another car that’s seen its position eroded by the constant march of SUVs (not least Jaguar’s own E-Pace and F-Pace) to the point where Jaguar is currently offering zero per cent finance in some markets, just to keep the metal shifting. The good news for you is that probably means you can argue yourself a better deal on a new XF, and that’s something you should definitely do.

The Jaguar XF has an interior that looks a feels a touch cheaper than what you’d get in, say, an Audi, and the infotainment system is definitely a step behind the best but it’s the driving experience that really scores. The XF has delectable steering and chassis responses, and even on poorly made Irish back roads is one of those cars that works with, rather than fighting against, the surface beneath. XF Sportbrake estate is both gorgeous and practical.

Best model: XF 2.0D 240hp Auto R-Sport for €60,390

Price range: €45,995 to €93,640. Finance from €POA per month.

Co2 emissions: 104 to 198g/km

Sum up: A lovely driving experience but showing its age