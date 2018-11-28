66: Alfa Romeo Stelvio – More proof there is life left in this brand

Haters gonna hate and doubters gonna doubt but, yes really, Alfa Romeo has really delivered with both the Giulia saloon and this closely-related Stelvio SUV. Alfa’s first on-sale SUV (it’s had a few concepts and the 1950s 1900M Jeep-style vehicle) is basically a taller Giulia with four-wheel drive, and there ain’t nothing wrong with that.

True, the cabin definitely needs an upgrade in the touchy-feely department, and space in the back is nothing about which to write home, but the Stelvio has class where it counts. Get one of these onto a twisting, turning, country road and it really comes to life, rewarding the driver in ways that most rivals simply can’t comprehend, let alone emulate. Standard diesel models are fine, 280hp petrol fun but thirsty, but the 510hp Quadrifoglio is a genuine, bona-fide Porsche Macan hunter. That said, when it comes time to sell the Porsche will barely see you out of pocket. The Alfa on the other hand...

Best model: Stelvio 2.2 210hp Milano Edizione for €61,795

Price range: €52,795 to €118,795. Finance from €519 per month.

Co2 emissions: 139 to 227g/km

Sum up: Alfa’s SUV nails the bullsye at its first try