65: Volkswagen Tiguan – Pleasant crossover but price is crippling its sales

The Volkswagen Tiguan’s problem is that, while it is in and of itself a very pleasant, even occasionally charming, car it is more expensive than its Seat Ateca and Skoda Karoq cousins, but fails to feel any more special inside nor any more exciting to drive. You could argue (successfully, to a point) that the Tiguan has a broader range than either of those, with the option of the seven-seat Allspace model, or the premium-esque 240hp BiTurbo version.

True, in both cases, but your argument might be better directed towards the Tiguan needing a lower-priced basic version if it’s really going to compete. In isolation, though, it’s nice - smart styling, roomy cabin, decent feel to the chassis, and very refined. As a family hack-about, it’s perfectly acceptable.

Best model: Tiguan Comfortline .20 TDI 115hp for €34,525

Price range: €30,125 to €51,625. Finance from €339 per month.

Co2 emissions: 123 to 170g/km

Sum up: Classy, even desirable, but needs to be more affordable.