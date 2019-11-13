65: Mitsubishi Outlander – Keep the battery charged and it’s a winner

Mitsubishi updated the Outlander last year, with an improved cabin (still rather plain, aside from the top-spec versions’s quilted leather seats, but the quality has come up a bit) and a new plugin-hybrid model.

That particular version gained a new 2.4-litre petrol engine, a bigger battery, and improved electric motors giving it better performance and better economy when working in hybrid mode.

It’s still a touch too thirsty in that hybrid mode, especially on long motorway journeys, but if your mileage is mostly in-town short-hops, then the Outlander PHEV starts to make a lot of sense (assuming you have a driveway and can keep the battery charged up as much as possible). It’s not a barrel of yahoos to drive, but it’s steady and sure-footed, and very comfortable. Hugely practical too, with a big boot and tonnes of space if you fold the back seats flat.

Best model: Outlander PHEV InStyle for €43,900

Price range: €39,900 to €47,500. Finance from €505 per month.

Co2 emissions: 0 to 169g/km

Sum up: A touch thirsty in hybrid mode.

* A note on Co2 figures: For almost all the cars in the Top 100, we’ve quoted the stricter WLTP figures for Co2 emissions. A few are still quoted on their older NEDC2 figure, and that’s the number they’ll be taxed on. If you’re confused at all, just consult your local dealer for specific data for the make and model in which you’re interested.