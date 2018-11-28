64: BMW 4 Series & Gran Coupe – Exceptionally good to drive

BMW’s muscular coupe, much like its Audi rival, comes in two distinct flavours. There’s a lean and sexy-looking two-door ‘proper’ coupe, and a longer-looking four-door fastback Gran Coupe that’s supposedly more practical.

We say ‘supposedly’ because rear seat space is the same in both cars, it’s just that the Gran Coupe gets the extra pair of doors, and a bigger boot. So yes, it’s more practical, but perhaps not in the way you were hoping.

Even so, both cars are exceptionally good to drive, with fulsome steering, a firm (but just yielding enough) ride and lovely engined. King of the hill here is the magnificent 440i M-Sport, with its six-cylinder engine and creamy exhaust note, but a basic 420i is enough for most of us.

Savage 430hp M4 is a lesson in bringing motorsport madness to the road, but is arguably too lairy for most of us. Convertible is a bit of a heavy disappointment. Will be replaced soon by a new model based on the new 3 Series.

Best model: 420i M-Sport Coupe for €54,115

Price range: €50,795 to €120,380. Finance from €645 per month.

Co2 emissions: 124 to 233g/km

Sum up: Fading a little now, but still fun