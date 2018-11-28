62: Seat Arona – May be an Ibiza on stilts but a good crossover bet

The small crossover class is a generally underwhelming one - car makers know that these models sell almost entirely based on looks alone, so don’t bother investing in making them, y’know, actually any good or anything. So being the best in class here isn’t that big an accolade. Here’s the Seat Arona, then. Actually, that’s a little unfair as the Arona manages to be decently roomy in both back seat and boot (which is not always a given in this supposedly family-focused class) and isn’t at all bad to drive. The 1.0-litre TSI 115hp version, in fact, is quite sprightly, but you can tell that you’re basically paying over the odds for an Ibiza on stilts, the cabin looks a bit plain, and so too does the exterior styling. If you must buy something such as this, then this is a good bet.

Best model: Arona FR 1.0 TSI for €23,695

Price range: €18,415 to €25,845. Finance from €191 per month.

Co2 emissions: 107 to 118g/km

Sum up: Best of a generally poor segment.