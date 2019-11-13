62: BMW 8 Series – Best-looking Beemer in a long time

A big, luxurious, just-about-four-seater coupe and convertible is perhaps not exactly in keeping with the cultural zeitgeist. Added to which, the big BMW 8 Series is heavy, relatively profligate, and arguably best-sampled with a massive six-cylinder diesel engine.

All of which marks it out as a bit of a dinosaur in the modern car market. To its credit, though, it’s by far the best looking BMW in current production, and it really is a proper Grand Tourer. Settle into those high-backed armchairs, point the shark-nose front at the horizon, and you’ll not want to get out until the tank runs dry.

Mid-corner poise belies the sheer weight of the 8, but it’s not a car to chuck around in the manner of an M2. Mighty M8 version now packs more than 600hp and should possibly be categorised as an intra-continental ballistic missile rather than a car.

Long and lean four-door Gran Coupe will doubtless appeal to those looking for a little more practicality, but we prefer the lines of the two-door version. Convertible is properly glamorous, and ideal for slouching along the seafront at Cannes, as one does.

Best model: M850i xDrive Coupe for €170,116

Price range: €108,765 to €206,660 Finance from €122 per month.

Co2 emissions: 160 to 244g/km

Sum up: Sexiest BMW in a long time.

