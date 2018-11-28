61: Peugeot 308 – a cracking hatchback lost in the rush to crossovers

Peugeot’s crisply styled family five-door (and SW estate) is actually a very well-executed hatchback, but one that’s become entirely over-whelmed by sales of its SUV brethren. Which is a shame, as it’s a car that deserves better, but peering at the details you can see what’s wrong. Peugeot deliberately sacrificed rear legroom in the 308, in favour of boot space, so if you want one that tall teens can actually fit into, you have to go for the SW estate.

Nothing wrong with that - it’s lovely - but most Irish buyers walk straight past estates and into the nearest SUV. Which is a shame, as the 308 is engaging to drive, has a high-quality cabin (OK, so not everyone’s a fan of the small-wheel-high-dials layout) and when fitted with the 1.2 PureTech petrol engine is a great combination of smooth, swift, and sensibly economical. 205hp and 270hp GTI models are more like quick, relaxed GT cars, but they are good fun.

Best model: 308 Allure 1.2 PureTech for €25,650

Price range: €21,295 to €40,170. Finance from €201 per month.

Co2 emissions: 93 to 139g/km

Sum up: Unfairly overlooked.