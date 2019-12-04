6: Skoda Superb – Proof you don’t need an SUV in your life

Just updated in time for 2020 sales, Skoda’s big four-door (and, arguably more importantly, Skoda’s big estate) is conclusive proof that you don’t need an SUV in your life (well, as long as you don’t need seven seats anyway). While the plain-wrapper exterior has been enhanced a little with a new grille and lights, and new chrome-letter badging on the back, the true secret of the Superb is its interior.

Not the most overtly stylish thing inside, once you’ve experienced the sheer amount of space in the cabin, and the comfort levels, you’ll be hard pressed to find anything better for long, quiet, hauls up and down the country.

Right now the Superb is resolutely a diesel model - 94 per cent of buyers choose a black pump version - but a plugin hybrid is coming soon, and in the meantime there’s the excellent 1.5 TSI petrol turbo option.

Pricey Sportline model is probably the one to have, and definitely get the estate - that 660-litre boot is unbeatable.

Best model: Superb Combi Sportline 2.0 TDI 150 for €42,100.

Price range: €30,750 to €52,750. Finance from €279 per month.

Co2 emissions: 120 to 172g/km.

Sum up: Nominative determinism at work.