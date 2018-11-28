59: Audi Q5 – All you need in a premium crossover - except soul

Audi’s mid-sized SUV is basically everything you could want from a premium 4x4. It looks great, with that big, imposing grille and smooth, assured styling. It’s really quite lovely inside, too, with a roomy cabin, exceptional quality, and great refinement.

The 2.0-litre TDI diesel engines are quiet and have solid mid-range punch, and they’re pretty frugal for something as tall and luxurious as this. Out on the road, the Q5 is quiet when cruising, and copes well when you start asking tougher questions of it on a twisty road.

It’s just… It’s just we can’t get excited about it. There is almost literally nothing wrong with the Q5, and a great deal right with it, but it’s just a car to which we have singularly failed to warm. Your mileage may vary and all that, but we’d be much happier sinking similar money into the gorgeous new A6 Avant instead of one of these.

Best model: Q5 2.0 TDI quattro S-Line for €56,300

Price range: €47,830 to €84,400. Finance from €POA per month.

Co2 emissions: 120 to 189g/km

Sum up: Is it just us?