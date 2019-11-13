59: Audi A5 – slinky coupe offers you multiple personalities in one model lineup

Audi’s slinky coupe offers you multiple personalities in one model lineup. The basic (if that’s quite the right word) two-door A5 is an old-school coupe - essentially an A4 saloon with a sexier body on the top. It drives neatly, feels lovely from within, and is tolerably practical in daily use.

The fastback, five-door Sportback is all of that, but with an even better looking body on top, and space for the kids in the back. Worth the extra outlay over a conventional A4? Probably not, although once you see how good looking it is, you might (and many do) feel otherwise.

Then there’s the black sheep of the A5 family, the RS5 with its mighty twin-turbo V6 which shouts and growls and generally gives the likes of the Mercedes C63 AMG and the BMW M3 a dose of the frighteners - more so in winter where the RS5’s quattro four-wheel drive makes it a far less nervous high-performance machine.

Best model: A5 Sportback 2.0 TFSI 190hp S-Line for €50,430

Price range: €47,130 to €114,050 Finance from €498 per month.

Co2 emissions: 143 to 214g/km

Sum up: Subtle, but sexy.

* A note on Co2 figures: For almost all the cars in the Top 100, we’ve quoted the stricter WLTP figures for Co2 emissions. A few are still quoted on their older NEDC2 figure, and that’s the number they’ll be taxed on. If you’re confused at all, just consult your local dealer for specific data for the make and model in which you’re interested