58: Renault Megane – Arguably the best-looking family five-door out there

Renault’s Megane is one of those middle-of-the-road cars that’s supposed to have been wiped out, sales-wise, by SUVs by now, but here it still is. For that you can thank the fact that it’s really good looking - arguably the best-looking family five-door - and the fact that it’s well-priced and very frugal.

You can now have a 1.2 petrol turbo in addition to the old standby, the 1.5 dCi diesel, but Renault hasn’t issued WLTP-compliant price list, so there may be some changes in the offing. Sadly those changes won’t include a major upgrade for the cabin, which feels disappointingly plasticy and cheap, or for the infotainment system, which is both baffling and poorly laid out.

The chassis could do with an upgrade too, as standard models are less than sparkling to drive. However, all is forgiven for the exceptional 280hp Megane RS, which while not as quick as some rivals, is one of the most enjoyable, engaging hot-hatches to drive. Ever.

Best model: Megane RS (yep, it’s that good) for €45,000

Price range: €20,740 to €45,000. Finance from €POA per month.

Co2 emissions: 96 to 155g/km

Sum up: Good looking, but lacking (RS excepted).