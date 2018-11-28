57: Volkswagen T-Roc – Positives are the looks but it’s generic inside

Yet another in the ever-increasing tide of middle-of-the-road SUVs, the T-Roc at least has a touch of interesting exterior style with which to recommend itself. It’s chunky and blocky from the front and we like the detail of having the LED indicators form a ring around the lower front air vents. From the back it’s a bit too over-styled, though.

Inside, it’s rather dull, in spite of the option of an all-digitial instrument panel and some major stereo upgrades. It’s fine in a functional sense - comfortable, roomy enough for family life - but some of the plastics used are seriously second-rate by VW standards.

It’s also uninteresting to drive, albeit it’s sure-footed and free from vice. Best version by miles is the 1.5 TSI turbo petrol model, but please remember the Golf Estate is a far, far better and more practical family car.

Best model: T-Roc Design 1.5 TSI Evo for €31,425

Price range: €25,525 to €35,570. Finance from €279 per month.

Co2 emissions: 115 to 134g/km

Sum up: Technically proficient, but lacking for soul.