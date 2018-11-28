55: BMW 7 Series – Not up to S-Class rival but a worthy contender

BMW’s limo has always lagged just a touch behind the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, but perhaps that’s nowadays more perception than reality. True, the Mercedes has a bewitchingly brilliant combination of luxury, refinement, and dynamic ability, but then it’s true too to say that so does the BMW. With this generation of 7, BMW has arguably rowed back, just a touch, on the car’s handling, steering and dynamic performance in search of S-Class equalling luxury.

It has been at least mostly successful in that, and yet in Sport mode, the 7 Series can still entertain the driver like few other large cars on a small road. If you’re going to be in the back a lot, then you really need to upgrade to the long-wheelbase model, as space in the back of the standard car is a little miserly. 740d diesel has exceptional performance, but if you’re mostly in town (or paying for it through your company) you’re probably better off in the plugin hybrid 740Le. Hidden Comfort Plus suspension setting makes it feel like a 1970s Citroen - no joke. V12-engined M760Li is just astonishing.

Best model: 740Le xDrive Exclusive for €111,680

Price range: €91,940 to €249,120. Finance from €POA per month.

Co2 emissions: 49 to 294g/km

Sum up: Not as good as the big Benz? Maybe…