54: Jeep Compass – unquestionably Jeep’s best current product

Jeep’s long-awaited assault on the mid-size crossover market (basically, the Nissan Qashqai) arrived to not an awful lot of fanfare. You’d think that putting the mostwell-known off-roading name, one that has become as much as generic term as Hoover or iPod, on a family-friendly SUV would lead to runaway sales but… tumbleweeds.

Which is undeserved, as the Compass is unquestionably Jeep’s best current product. It’s better looking than the smaller Renegade, has a reasonably roomy interior (although the boot could do with being bigger), and its levels of quality, fit, and finish (not always Jeep strong points) are better than good.

It’s also good from behind the wheel, with responsive steering and generally good balance. The rattly 1.6 diesel engine is let’s it down, but there are new turbo petrol models in the offing, so maybe wait until they hit the market. In the meantime, the Compass deserves more attention than it gets.

Best model: 1.6 M-Jet Limited for €34,695

Price range: €27,995 to €41,995. Finance from €307 per month.

Co2 emissions: 117 to 148g/km

Sum up: Brings the Jeep name to the family mainstream.