51: Hyundai Ioniq – Impressive multi-flavoured electric all-rounder

The Ioniq has the honour of being one of only two vehicles currently on sale with hybrid, plugin hybrid, and fully electric models on sale (the other being its closely related sister vehicle, the Kia Niro). Interestingly, it’s the all-electric version that’s the most affordable model, clocking in under €30,000 while both regular hybrid and plugin hybrid are above that line (the regular hybrid has the lowest PCP rate, though…). All three are very decent cars, but it’s the fully-electric one which is probably the best all-rounder. It has sufficient one-charge range for most purposes (it’s actually as good at doing long motorway hauls as the newer Nissan Leaf, with its bigger battery), and while it’s not what you’d call rewarding to drive, it is entirely fine in that respect.

Overall quality is very good, as is standard equipment, and if it’s not the most exciting car to look at, then at least the electric model is enlivened by copper-coloured trim and a blanked-off grille. Plugin hybrid is a better bet overall for those who need to cover regular long miles. Expect a battery upgrade at some stage in 2019 so that the Ioniq can match the long-haul electric range of the new Kona Electric and the Kia e-Niro.

Best model: Ioniq Electric for €28,995

Price range: €28,995 to €32,495. Finance from €308 per month.

Co2 emissions: 0 to 92g/km

Sum up: Three-way power outlet.