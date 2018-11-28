50: BMW X3 – Best of the Bavarian’s X range of SUVs

Without question the best of BMW’s current X SUV range, the X3 just manages to hit the right sweet-spot. It’s roomier and more practical than the smaller (but not that much less expensive) X1 or X2. It’s much, much more affordable than the massive new X5. And it’s nowhere near as ugly as the wannabe-coupe X4. Plus it’s possessed of a chassis of proper dynamic brilliance that brings lie to the notion that an SUV can’t be as good as a sports saloon to drive. Well, nearly anyway.

The cabin is handsome and beautifully-made, and there’s decent space in both the back seats and boot. You would, of course, technically be better off going for a 5 Series Touring (which uses all of the same oily bits but is better-looking and better to drive) but you wouldn’t go too far wrong with an X3.

Best model: X3 20d xDrive X-Line Auto for €61,950

Price range: €52,620 to €91,418. Finance from €POA per month.

Co2 emissions: 140 to 207g/km

Sum up: Crisp handling to go with the sharper styling.