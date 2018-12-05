49: Porsche 911 (991) – Replacement on the way but still going strong

It’s due for replacement very, very soon by a new 992 version (which will include, at some stage, the first ever hybrid version) but the 911 is still going strong as, quite simply, the best sports car out there. True, more expensive, more outré rivals such as Ferrari, McLaren, or Lamborghini might produce more eye-catching, ear-catching, and wallet-destroying cars, but the 911 remains the best of the bunch. Why? Because it runs the gamut from 370hp Carrera to 700hp GT2 RS and every single one of them is precise, involving, talkative, and amazing to drive. Plus, you can actually fit (small) people in the back seats, they start on the first turn of the key, and icy, snowy, rainy, slushy conditions are what they were born for. Try a winter’s commute in your 488 Pista and you’ll see what we mean. Best of the bunch is the GTS, which combines the sharper chassis settings of the GT models with the more day-to-day usability of the Carreras.

Best model: 911 GTS C4 Coupe for €181,377

Price range: €130,871 to €POA. Finance from €POA per month.

Co2 emissions: 169 to 288g/km

Sum up: The Muhammed Ali of cars.