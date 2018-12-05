47: Ford Fiesta – A handling star with an improved interior

That Ford created an all-new Fiesta in 2017 is undeniable, but you might struggle to notice it from the outside if you were used to the previous version. Which is a shame, not least because the Fiesta is up against such distinctive and desirable-looking opposition as the Citroen C3, so the samey-samey looks are a disappointment.

It’s much better inside, where the level of quality and assembly takes a big step up, although space in the back is a touch tight. The SYNC3 infotainment system is good though. As is the handling and steering which, according to Ford tradition, come from the top-most of drawers.

The basic 1.1 three-cylinder engine is possibly the best one, as it happens, but Active (which wants to be a 4x4 but isn’t) and Vignale (which wants to be a luxury car but isn’t) versions are pointless. ST is remarkable, though. Not as much raw fun as its predecessor, but still a hugely talented, and fast, hot hatch.

Best model: 1.1 85hp ST-Line €18,450

Price range: €15,367 to €27,680. Finance from €269 per month.

Co2 emissions: 96 to 136g/km

Sum up: Fun to drive. Except the ST which is brilliant to drive