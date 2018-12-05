46. Audi A5 & Sportback – muscular coupes with different personalities

Audi’s pair of muscular coupes actually manage to have surprisingly different personalities, even though there’s really not too much difference in the way that they drive. The two-door A5 is arguably the least good-looking of the pair, but its traditional two-door coupe styling is immensely appealing, and it looks muscular in all the right places.

Is the sleeker, more laid-back looking Sportback better looking? Eye of the beholder and all that, but it looks, to our eyes, the more expensive of the pair. The odd thing is that this bleeds through into the way they drive.

The chassis is the same - and is more well-mannered than it is exciting - but the closer confines of the A5 make it feel slightly more aggressively sporty, while the glassier, more open surroundings of the Sportback lend it a slinkier, more relaxed vibe.

Obviously the Sportback is the more practical of the two, but either is spacious enough for day-to-day use. RS5 versions have massive power from their shared turbocharged V6 engine and amazing all-weather capability thanks to quattro four-wheel drive.

Best model: A5 Sportback 2.0 TDI 190hp quattro S-Line for €57,450

Price range: €46,160 to €POA. Finance from €464 per month.

Co2 emissions: 111 to 197g/km

Sum up: Beguiling looks, beautiful cabin.