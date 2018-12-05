44: Honda CR-V – Abandoning diesel is a brave move

Recreated for 2019 but you’d be hard-pressed to notice. Honda has clearly decided that the CR-V’s oft-held status as the world’s best-selling SUV means that too much tinkering with the formula would be dangerous. So the silhouette of the new CR-V is pretty much the same as the old one, and really only true Honda-heads will spot the changes in styling details that set the new apart from the old. Changes there have been, though.

Like the total repudiation of diesel power. The CR-V now comes only in petrol from (using a 1.5-litre turbo engine that’s smooth and surprisingly economical) or as a hybrid, and one that does without a conventional gearbox at that. Inside, there’s stretch-out space in the back, and for the first time the option of extra seats in the boot. Carry-over Civic cabin looks a bit too plain, but it’s pleasant and refined to drive, and hugely well-made.

Best model: CR-V 1.5T 4WD 180 Lifestyle 7 Seats for €40,300

Price range: €33,500 to €49,500. Finance from €369 per month.

Co2 emissions: 120 to 162g/km

Sum up: Looks the same, but isn’t.