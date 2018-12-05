43: Mercedes-Benz GLC – one of the sharpest tall SUVs to drive

The Mercedes-Benz GLC has been around for a while now, but it remains very high up the charts of the mid-size, premium SUV brigade. Being based on the same chassis as the C-Class was always going to get it off to a good start in life, when it came to dynamics and handling, and so it proves - the GLC is one of the sharpest tall SUVs to drive (although such statements are, of course, relative).

Pinching the interior from the C-Class was also a good idea, so you get a cabin with excellent quality, great comfort, and ample space. It does still have the old 2.1-litre diesel engine as its core power unit, though, which is a bit of a rattly, noisy disappointment compared to the newer 2.0-litre engine found in the E-Class and the updated C-Class.

You could get a petrol-engined V6 or V8 AMG version, of course, but hopefully you’ve got the sort of cash needed to keep those topped off with tax and fuel… GLC Coupe is rather pointless - why would you want a less practical, more ugly GLC?

Best model: GLC 220d AMG-Sport for €350,450

Price range: €47,235 to €127,105. Finance from €POA per month.

Co2 emissions: 121 to 226g/km

Sum up: Desirable, but you might be better off with a C-Class estate…