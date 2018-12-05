42: Toyota Land Cruiser – impossibly tough and capable

Big, hefty, ‘proper’ 4x4s have fallen out of favour thanks to the fact that you can buy miniature facsimiles in the shape of SUVs, or you can get similar ruggedness for less in the shape of a pickup. The Land Cruiser, though, shows you just what a compelling proposition a car such as this can be. Car seems like hardly an apposite word, though, for something that can cross the Kalahari by lunchtime without breaking a sweat.

The Land Cruiser is almost impossible tough and capable, and if that means it’s a touch less precise to drive on tarmac than some rivals, well that’s just the trade-off you make. Massive in every respect (physical size, cabin space, thirst, running costs) but unbelievably appealing once you’ve tried one, and the only passenger-carrying Toyota to escape the fall of the diesel axe (for now).

Best model: Land Cruiser Platinum LWB Auto for €67,780 (or buy a HiLux pickup…)

Price range: €59,450 to €104,630. Finance from €POA per month.

Co2 emissions: 190 to 194g/km

Sum up: If you really need it, it’s the ultimate.