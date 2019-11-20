41: Suzuki Swift – a silent superstar

Suzuki’s small car (its smallest now that the unloved Celerio city car is no longer on sale here)is a bit of a silent superstar. We say silent becauseIt’s a car that itstoo often unfairlyignored by those looking for a small hatchback, in favour of bigger-name rivals that (whisper it) may not actually be all that greatk. The Swift has long had a reputation as being something of an unsung driver’s car in the segment, and that holds up with this generation (albeit not quite to the extent that it did with previous versions).

It also looks super-cute, a little as if the original Mini had continued to evolve as an affordable small car, rather than going all coupe-like and premium as actually happened. The interior is a little dark and plastic-y, but the Swift is well-equipped and overall build quality is very good.

Best engine is the 1.0-litre Boosterjet, which is revvy and eager and it comes with mild-hybrid tech that really does help you save fuel. Swift Sport is punchy and good fun, but a bitover-priced.

Best model: Swift SZ-T 1.0 Boosterjet for €17,245.

Price range: €15,445 to €22,995. Finance from €198 per month.

Co2 emissions: 98 to 121g/km.

Sum up: Moving swiftly on…