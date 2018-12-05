41: Peugeot 3008 – one of the best-looking and most distinctive SUVs around

The 3008 was something of a shock when it arrived, coming as it did on the back of several years of mildly mediocre Peugeot cars, not to mention and underwhelming predecessor whose styling just never quite worked. Well, the current 3008’s styling sure works, to the point where it’s one of the best-looking and most distinctive SUVs around.

Plus it has a fantastic interior. Not the most spacious interior, perhaps, but that small-wheel-tall-dials layout still feels refreshing after so many me-too competitors, and the fact that you get the all-digital dashboard (TFT screens for both instruments and infotainment) is a value bonus for the Peugeot compared to most rivals.

It’s good to drive, too with a sensation of agility, if also a slightly too-firm ride quality. Overall build is very good, as are the engines. The 1.2 petrol is zippy, while the new 1.5 diesel is refined. Don’t bother with the 2.0-litre diesel - it’s not worth the upgrade. What lets the 3008 down, a little, is that the bigger, more spacious 5008 is only a little more expensive.

Best model: 3008 1.5 BlueHDI Auto Allure for €34,655

Price range: €26,695 to €45,245. Finance from €299 per month.

Co2 emissions: 107 to 120g/km

Sum up: Good, but beaten by its bigger brother