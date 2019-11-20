40: Peugeot 3008 – Far more interesting than the average crossover

The 3008 is effectively the slightly more compact, five-seat smaller brother to the 5008 (or the 5008 is its bigger brother, you get the idea)and it’s the car that essentially kick-started the recent Peugeot revival.

It’s exceptionally sharp looking, and very pleasant inside where it presents you with a far more interesting interior than that of almost any rivals.

Some will hate that small, hexagonal, low-set steering wheel, but we love it, and equally love the high-set, all-digital instruments (standard on the 3008, optional on most rivals’ cars).

Space is decent if not exceptional, and it’s good to drive once you get around the slightly too-firm ride quality.

Excellent 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine is perfect if you’re doingfor mostly in-town mileage, but thediesel options are excellent long-haul mile-munchers. Just-arriving plugin-hybrid version is, along with the electric version of the new 208, Peugeot’s first step on the electric car path.

Best model: 3008 Allure 1.2 PureTech €31,390.

Price range: €27,350 to €45,650. Finance from €436 per month.

Co2 emissions: 139 to 171g/km.

Sum up: Far more interesting than your average family crossover.