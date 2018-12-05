38: Mazda CX-5 – second generation is devilishly good-looking

Mazda’s mid-size SUV has been with us since 2012, when it earned the mantle of ‘The Car That Saved The Company.’ The CX-5 is now in its second generation, albeit one that keeps the same chassis and engines as before and plonks a new body on top.

It’s devilishly good-looking body, though, with smooth lines and it looks great in Mazda’s signature deep red paint. The cabin is rather more plain, although it is exceptionally well put-together, and there’s decent space in the back.

Unlike rivals from Honda and Skoda, though, there’s no seven-seat option, but the good news is that Mazda’s chassis tuning is as sharp here on the CX-5 as it is on the MX-5. Well, almost anyway - as far as SUVs and crossovers go, it’s really satisfying to drive. The infotainment system, though, needs a serious upgrade if it’s to compete and the 2.0-litre petrol option is not really at the races.

Best model: CX-5 Executive SE 2.2d 150hp for €33,995

Price range: €29,495 to €45,640. Finance from €313 per month.

Co2 emissions: 128 to 150g/km

Sum up: One of the best SUVs to drive.