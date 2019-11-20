37: Seat Ibiza – Makes strong case against trading up to larger car

What the Ibiza does very well is to undermines the case for trading up to a larger family hatch, as space in the boot and back seat is really quite excellent.

The cabin is nicely built, and of good materials, but looks a little plain in basic models (but it gets quite expensive if you start speccing it up).

Basic 1.0-litre engine is just about perfect for the car, so there’s not much point in trading up to a more expensive powerplant. Seats have excellent reliability to the Ibiza’s a good choice for those who want to keep their cars for longer than usual.

Best model: Ibiza 1.0 TSI 95hp FR for €21,415.

Price range: €18,175 to €25,800. Finance from €169 per month.

Co2 emissions: 104 to 111g/km.

Sum up: Escape to the costa.