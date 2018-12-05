36: BMW 2 Series Coupe & M2 – all that’s best about BMW

Now in the twilight of its life (and due for replacement soon) the 2 Series arguably represents what’s best about BMW. For those of us unwilling to unload our nostalgia for the 1980s, it’s the closest modern analogue to an E30 3 Series, and you can pick one up for the same sort of money most people spend on a dreary mid-range SUV. The rear seats are tolerably practical, the boot just-about roomy enough, and the overall levels of quality, fit, and finish are very decent. None of which is why we love it.

We love it because it’s compact, agile, light(ish), rear-wheel drive, and enormous fun to drive. That’s as true for a basic 218i as it is for a 400hp M2 Competition. In fact, in some MX-5-like ways, it’s even more true for the more basic car, as you can have fun without destroying either your bank account or your licence.

While the M2 is the undoubted star of the show, a 218i is perfectly acceptable, and a diesel 220d still has a remarkable mix of thrust and economy. Just don’t confuse this delectable Coupe with the dreary, front-wheel drive 2 Series Active Tourer MPV…

Best model: You want the M2, but just as much fun is a 218i M-Sport for €40,379

Price range: €36,437 to €92,864. Finance from €401 per month.

Co2 emissions: 119 to 227g/km

Sum up: Just about the perfect BMW