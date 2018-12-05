35: Honda Civic – top-notch family friendly hatch that’s often forgotten

I can see why some buyers might be put off by the Honda Civic. The styling is a little bit ‘out there’, especially when you’re looking at the chunky five-door hatch model, and the price tag looks a touch high compared with much of the opposition (although you need to compare standard equipment levels too).

The interior looks like not much to write home about, either. It is, though, worth pressing on a little and really investigating the Civic. It doesn’t take long to realise that here is a family friendly five-door (or, also, a four-door saloon with slightly quieter styling) that has masses of space inside and in the boot, bullet-proof build quality and reliability prospects, and the best chassis and steering setup in the family hatch class.

It’s divertingly lovely to drive, and if the engine choice is limited to either 1.0 or 1.5 petrol, or 1.6 diesel, then at least they’re all excellent engines. Or you could treat yourself to the wild and wonderful 320hp Type-R hot hatch…

Best model: Civic 1.0 VTEC Turbo Premium Plus for €32,150

Price range: €24,250 to €51,750. Finance from €269 per month.

Co2 emissions: 93 to 176g/km

Sum up: The connoisseur’s choice