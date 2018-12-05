34: Skoda Superb – Behemoth saloon living up to its name

Skoda’s behemoth saloon is actually a cunningly-disguised fastback hatchback, and when you lift up that tailgate you’re presented with a brain-meltinglty massive 625-litre boot.

That’s big enough, even for a growing family, to be able to fire in just about everything you might need to carry without having to stop and play luggage Tetris. Such space is carried over to the inside, where’s there’s tall-person-legroom in the rear seats, and plenty of comfort to be found up front too.

Prices have crept up a bit in recent years, but a well-equipped base petrol model can still be had for under €30,000 and if you like the Superb can even play a respectable luxury game, with the high-end Laurin & Klement models.

You’re probably best-off playing in the middle-ground, though, where the 2.0-litre 150hp diesel version is the pick of the engine pack. The Superb isn’t exciting to drive, but it is comfortable, refined, and beautifully built. If there’s a downside, it’s that everyone will think you’ve taken up a career as a taxi driver.

Best model: Superb Combi 2.0 TDI Style for €38,545

Price range: €29,225 to €49,845. Finance from €269 per month.

Co2 emissions: 113 to 136g/km

Sum up: Still living up to its name