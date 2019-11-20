34: Hyundai i30 – Solidly sensible family hatch

That the Hyundai i30 and Kia Ceed are so closely aligned in our affections should come as no surprise - the two cars are pretty much identical under the skin, and so the differences between them rather minimal.

Where the Kia scores with its longer warranty, the Hyundai punches back with a shorter warranty that has unlimited mileage (so might work better for long-haul drivers).

Where Kia has the pretty Proceed estate, Hyundai has the handsome i30 Fastback, which has a rather more affordable price tag.

Where the Kia lacks any form of hot hatch at all, Hyundai has a hot hatch for the ages - the bombastic and brilliant i30N with its 275hp and ability to put the wind up both the Golf GTI and Focus ST.

If the cabin is a little drab (across the range) then it’s certainly well put together. We just wish that the N’s dynamism came as standard across the rest of the range.

Best model: i30 Fastback 1.0 T-GDI for €25,745.

Price range: €21,745 to €40,495. Finance from €233 per month.

Co2 emissions: 96 to 163g/km.

Sum up: Solidly sensible family hatch.