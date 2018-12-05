33: Mini Hatchback/Convertible – still rocking the road

Recently updated and upgraded, and now comes complete (if you tick the right box) with potentially controversial Union Flag brake-lights. Somewhat surprisingly, as many as 23 per cent of Mini’s Irish buyers are going for those, so maybe we really are moving out of our old post-colonial mindset.

Whatever about the lights, the Mini continues to be fun, frolicsome, and just about tolerably practical enough for everyday use. Revised Cooper S gives the lauded Fiesta ST a serious run for its money in the hot hatch stakes, but the standard 1.5 turbo Cooper is almost as much fun, and much more frugal.

Five-door looks a little distended, but it does have significant space advantages over the prettier three-door. Cabin a bit of a mish-mash of styles, but there’s no arguing with the quality. John Cooper Works model is a refined tearaway.

Best model: Cooper S 3-door for €28,610

Price range: €22,409 to €42,440. Finance from €POA per month.

Co2 emissions: 129 to 212g/km

Sum up: Still crazy after all these years…