32: Hyundai Tucson – a runaway sales success on the Irish market

Just updated for 2019, the Tucson has been a runaway steamroller in sales terms since it was launched in 2016. In fact, for most of that time, it has been the best-selling single model in the Irish market, only losing that spot occasionally to the Nissan Qashqai or VW Golf.

In one sense, you can see why - it’s big, it’s bluffly handsome, it has a big boot and a spacious back seat, and Hyundai will sell you one with monthly repayments starting from just €288 per month. That’s a lot of car for the money, and a well-equipped car too, so no wonder so many people have taken the Korean leap. The downsides? It’s dull to drive, and the only petrol engine option, a 1.6 GDI unit, is really not competitive. Incoming new mild-hybrid diesel is intriguing, if a bit expensive.

Best model: Tucson Executive Plus for €33,495

Price range: €26,995 to €40,995. Finance from €439 per month.

Co2 emissions: 125 to 162g/km

Sum up: Solid, but dull