31: Honda Civic – Driving fun makes up for some flaws

The Honda Civic is not perfect. Witness the too-plastic-y cabin and the dreadful infotainment system (at least you can banish that by plugging in your Apple or Android phone).

Witness too the slightly chunky price tag, that elevates it above most direct rivals, at least at the bottom end. Honda has always fancied itself to be a quasi-premium brand, but at least it does back those aspirations up with better standard equipment than most rivals.

From that point on, the Civic starts to come together rather nicely. It is terrific to drive, and that goes as equally for a basic 1.0-litre petrol turbo (Honda has equally always had a magic touch with engines)as it doesfor the wild andracy 213hp Civic Type-R hot hatch.

That Type-R is more real, raw,fun to drive than rivals costing many thousands more, but only if you could live with the outré bodykit. Staid-looking saloon has its appeal, but if you want a diesel one, buy soon as- Honda will in short orderkill off all its diesel models in Europe.

Best model: Civic 1.0 VTEC Turbo for… No, it’s the Type-R for €51,750.

Price range: €24,240 to €53,950. Finance from €POA per month.

Co2 emissions: 91 to 176g/km.

Sum up: Regular Civic is excellent, the Type-R is just mega.