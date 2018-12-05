25: BMW i3 – Cool electric car that's incredible fun to drive

Is the i3 a better electric car than a Nissan Leaf? Yes it is. So why does it finish lower down the chart than the Leaf? Because you can only fit two people in the back, the boot is tiny, and ouch - the price tag. Actually, to be fair, you can get an i3 for under €40,000 once you factor in the various grants and VRT reductions, but that would be a pretty bare version. You also might want to wait - right now, you can buy a 93-amp battery version, which BMW reckons is good for a realistic day-to-day range of around 200km.

But imminent is the new 120-amp version, which we got to test last moth and should be good for better than 260km. It has such good range that BMW is actually doing away with the ‘range extender’ model that uses a tiny two-cylinder engine to keep the batteries topped up on longer journeys. Interior still look striking even now, but it’s not what you’d call spacious. Really enjoyable to drive, though, even with those skinny tyres. A truely innovative car, a future collector’s item and incredible fun to drive.

Best model: Wait for the i3 120-amp for €TBC

Price range: €37,950 to €46,650 (including grants). Finance from €POA per month.

Co2 emissions: 0g/km

Sum up: Coolest electric car, even if not the most practical one