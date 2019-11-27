22: Mercedes-Benz C-Class – A class act but not without flaws

Recently updated, the C-Class is a class act - a handsome car with a high-quality and hugely comfortable interior; one that drives with precision and a certain amount of grace; and one which in Coupe form is really rather delectably gorgeous.

Not that it’s without its drawbacks. The interior, although very good, doesn’t yet get the latest-tech ‘MBUX’ all-digital dashboard, which leaves it feeling rather old-hat compared to the likes of the A-Class saloon (which is now, like it or not, a viable C-Class alternative).

The petrol engine lineup is also rather mixed - at the top end is the glorious (but profligate) AMG 4.0-litre twin turbo V8, a vertiable god among engines. There is also the 1.5-litre turbo four-cylinder with mild-hybrid which. while clever, is also rather noisy and not very economical. Estate version is handsome and spacious, while the cabriolet is lovely, but perhaps rather limited in Irish conditions.

Best model: C200d Estate AMG-Line automatic for €46,740

Price range: €39,630 to €114,330. Finance from €435 per month.

Co2 emissions: 101 to 226g/km

Sum up: Smoothly does it.