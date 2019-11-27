19. Hyundai Santa Fe – Good enough to scare the Germans

Hyundai has scored major sales success with the mid-size Tucson crossover in the past three years, but it’s the Tucson’s bigger brother that is possibly the best-kept secret of the Korean car maker’s lineup.

The Santa Fe, as a badge, has been around since the early 2000s, but this fourth generation model is really quite something - a Hyundai with the chutzpah to go toe-to-toe with the likes of BMW and Audi and not come off second-best.

For a start, it looks great - that glowering front end is almost menacing, while at the back you could mistake it for a Volvo XC90 (that’s a compliment by the way). Inside, everything you see and touch looks and feels of the highest quality, and there’s plenty of space too.

Even the folding third row seats have a decent bit of room. It’s good to drive, too, with more feel and feedback than you’d expect, and decent deportment when the road turns twisty. The only downside is that there’s only one engine option; a 2.2-litre diesel with relatively high Co2 emissions. Oh, and it’s not cheap (but then, compare it to premium badge rivals and…).

Best model: Santa Fe 4WD Executive Plus for €47,995

Price range: €42,995 to €58,495. Finance from €444 per month.

Co2 emissions: 148 to 164g/km

Sum up: Good enough to scare the premium boys.