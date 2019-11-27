12: Audi A6 – Avant estate is the best in a range still built around diesel

Audi’s mid-size four door majors on both impressive refinement and glowering looks. Those looks, although very, very evolutionary from the previous model, disguise a chassis that’s actually much lighter on its toes than it used to be, rendering the A6 as surprisingly engaging to drive.

It’s still very much built around a diesel-engined lineup though, which arguably makes it feel a little old-fashioned these days. The 204hp 2.0-litre TDI with mild hybrid assistance is an excellent engine, and almost totally silent. Even better (if you have the cash) is the bonkers 3.0-litre V6 S6 diesel which has both mild-hybrid and electric turbo tech for blistering performance with gentle fuel bill.

The Avant estate is both handsome and practical and very definitely the A6 to have. Actually the whole A6 range is a bit of a bargain considering it comes with (basically) the same interior as the much more expensive A7 and A8.

Best model: A6 Avant S-Line 40 TDI quattro for €62,200

Price range: €52,240 to €96,870. Finance from €503 per month.

Co2 emissions: 112 to 170g/km

Sum up: Six of the best.