11: Peugeot 5008 – reliable lion is ideal for family motoring

Peugeot’s big seven-seat SUV continues to hold its head up as, arguably, the most complete and affordable all-round family wagon. It’s still a sharp-looking car (better looking than the smaller 3008, with which it shares a chassis?) and has a cracking interior, and yes we still love the fact that Peugeot offers you tweed dashboard upholstery in place of the more predictable aluminium or wood.

Space is excellent (with a 900-litre boot if you whip the third row seats out) and comfort is better than decent. Best of all is the fact that you get a full seven-seater for around €5,000 less than what the competition will charge you for a similarly sized, similarly-specced vehicle.

When it comes to family motoring, that kind of saving is paramount. Plus, they’re reliable - Peugeot was given the most reliable brand award this year by the influential JD Power ratings company.

Best model: 5008 Allure 1.5 BlueHDI for €36,500

Price range: €30,290 to €49,400. Finance from €602 per month.

Co2 emissions: 141 to 176g/km

Sum up: Reliable lion.