1 : Jaguar I-Pace – Top place for the cool electric cat

Okay, so in buying a Jaguar I-Pace, you would be throwing yourself on the mercy of Ireland’s fairly shonky public charging network. And it’s expensive.

Never mind that, though, because as a car - and just a car - it’s hugely impressive. The styling looks better every time we see it, it uses Jaguar’s best interior design in some time, and it’s genuinely, enormously, engagingly, fun to drive.

Downsides? The 470km range is a fiction (more like 390km, which is still pretty good) and we need further convincing on the quality front. If nothing else, though, it’s proof that the electric motoring future need not be boring. It’s going to be overrun with German electric crossover rivals as 2019 progresses, but for now it has the lead on the electric highway.

Best model: I-Pace SE for €97,045

Price range: €91,585 to €POA. Finance from €POA per month.

Co2 emissions: 0g/km

Sum up: First place for Pace.