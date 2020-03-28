Meitheal matters: Tell us about acts of kindness during the Covid-19 crisis

We would like to hear about acts of kindness and meitheal in your community

 

Meitheal is the word for an old Irish tradition of neighbours coming together to help others to harvest crops or save hay, building friendships, respect and unity in the community in challenging times. The Covid-19 crisis is bringing out a surge of meitheal, as people and businesses all around Ireland are coming together to help others in their community.

We would like to hear about those acts of kindness and meitheal in your community, whether it was something you were involved in, benefitted from, or just observed (from a social distance).

Tell us about acts of kindness during the Covid-19 outbreak

You can share your stories (max 200 words) using this form. Please attach a photograph if you have one, or a video.

A selection of responses may be published online and/or in print.

Thank you.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.