Maeve Higgins’s new series is hot, Christmas crowds are not

Plus: Grab a table at Uno Mas, where thankfully there is no hummus ice-cream

Dinette

Dinette

 

WHAT’S HOT

Fashion Nova

The most-googled fashion brand of 2018

RTÉ Player Originals

Currently binging on The Doireann Project

Dinette

Glorious comedy series starring Maeve Higgins on Vimeo

Christmas gigs

Hamsandwich in Galway, Mango x Mathman in Dublin, Little Green Cars in Cork

Uno Mas

The hottest table in the capital on Aungier Street 

Blu-Ray

Experiencing the early signs of a vinyl-like resurgence 

WHAT’S NOT

Oscar hosts

How hard is it to pick someone who won’t instantly cause controversy?

Grafton Street footfall

Down more than 5 per cent

Shiny wrapping paper

Make your gift wrap recyclable with brown paper or reused paper

Crowd stress

The bane of last minute Christmas shopping

Savoury frozen snacks

The trend-watchers are alive with the sound of avocado popsicles and hummus ice-cream 

Resolution guilt

You didn’t do that thing you promised yourself you’d do in 2018, did you?

Rookie

The trail-blazing teen online magazine is shutting down

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.