Maeve Higgins’s new series is hot, Christmas crowds are not
Plus: Grab a table at Uno Mas, where thankfully there is no hummus ice-cream
WHAT’S HOT
Fashion Nova
The most-googled fashion brand of 2018
RTÉ Player Originals
Currently binging on The Doireann Project
Dinette
Glorious comedy series starring Maeve Higgins on Vimeo
Christmas gigs
Hamsandwich in Galway, Mango x Mathman in Dublin, Little Green Cars in Cork
Uno Mas
The hottest table in the capital on Aungier Street
Blu-Ray
Experiencing the early signs of a vinyl-like resurgence
WHAT’S NOT
Oscar hosts
How hard is it to pick someone who won’t instantly cause controversy?
Grafton Street footfall
Down more than 5 per cent
Shiny wrapping paper
Make your gift wrap recyclable with brown paper or reused paper
Crowd stress
The bane of last minute Christmas shopping
Savoury frozen snacks
The trend-watchers are alive with the sound of avocado popsicles and hummus ice-cream
Resolution guilt
You didn’t do that thing you promised yourself you’d do in 2018, did you?
Rookie
The trail-blazing teen online magazine is shutting down