Join ‘Irish Times’ writers for Food Month walking tours

Celebrate Food Month with Catherine Cleary, Marie Claire Digby, John Wilson and Lilly Higgins
 

Now in its sixth year, Food Month returns to The Irish Times this November. Throughout the month you’ll find daily food and drink content across all sections of The Irish Times and irishtimes.com.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times. You will find food-related content in all of our sections, plus reader events, competitions and lots of exclusive content at irishtimes.com/food
We’ll have lots food- and drink-related news and features, plus recipes, contributions from top chefs and restaurants, a glossy 52-page Winter Food & Wine Guide, and some great reader offers and competitions – including a chance to win a €10,000 kitchen.

This year we are launching Food Month Food Tours, where Irish Times food and drink writers take readers to some of their favourite spots in Dublin and Cork.

First up, Irish Times restaurant critic Catherine Cleary will take readers on a tour of some female-owned and operated food businesses in Dublin, including Camerino Bakery, McNally’s family farm stall at the Temple Food Market, Fumbally Cafe and Las Tapas de Lola, with lots of tastings and treats along the way.

Catherine’s tour takes place on November 3rd. Places are limited and tickets cost €45 per person. For full details and to purchase tickets, see irishtimes.com/foodtourcatherine.

Later tours will include a peek behind the scenes of some of Dublin’s newest openings, stalwarts and secret dining spots with Marie Claire Digby; a wine and tapas trail with wine writer John Wilson and Mari Sania of Dublin Wine Tours; and Lilly Higgins will bring readers on a tour of her favourite foodie haunts in Cork city.

Full details and booking information in our Winter Food & Wine Guide, free with The Irish Times on November 2nd.

For more information on Food Month, see irishtimes.com/foodmonth from November 1st and follow #ITFoodMonth on social media.

