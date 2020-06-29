Ireland unlocks: Have you been to a hairdresser, restaurant, crèche, museum?

“Phase three” is here: from today, cafes and restaurants, hotels, “pubs operating as restaurants”, hairdressers, beauty salons and driving schools, most shops and other retail services can reopen to customers again under the biggest easing of Covid-19 restrictions since the pandemic began. Childcare facilities, galleries, museums and cinemas are also free to reopen their doors, and people are free to travel anywhere in Ireland without restriction.

