Ireland unlocks: ‘Eating lunch in my local was almost like normal life again’

On Monday, as Ireland entered phase three of lockdown easing, many businesses from restaurants and cinemas to hairdressers and driving schools reopened. Places of worship, galleries and museums also opened their doors for the first time since March and people are now free to travel anywhere in Ireland without restriction.

Irish Times readers have shared their experiences of getting their first haircut in months, eating a meal out and their children returning to creche.

Paraic Elliott

I have had a bout of insomnia recently for the first time in years. So when my local barber in Meath announced midnight haircuts on June 29th I thought, why not? It was cold and windy and gently drizzling when I parked my car, and I questioned the sanity of queuing for probably at least an hour, in the light rain, for a haircut.

There were 10 people ahead of me in the queue at midnight as cars drove by and passengers presented us with wide grins, amused at the sight of us queuing in the dark. Someone walking a dog decided to film us, even the dog seemed unsure as what to make of this raggedy bunch lined up for a trim.

Eventually I made my way indoors and was offered a soft drink while I shuffled along empty seats, in a manner that will no doubt become the norm for the near future. It seemed perfectly ordinary to have my hair cut by a barber wearing a face mask.

Was it worth it? Possibly not, but it did feel strangely liberating to rid myself of my untidy lockdown mop.

Gerry Gilligan

Had a lovely lunch in my local, The Carpenter in Castleknock in Dublin on Monday with my wife to celebrate her having her hair done at long last. Excellent pint of the black as starter, beef and Guinness pie for main course with another pint of black for dessert. Excellent management of the venue, with prompt table service. Almost like normal life again.

Orla Purcell

It was a real delight to get my highlights done on Monday morning in Peter Mark in the Merrion Centre in Dublin. There was a big jump in price - €237 instead of the usual €130 - but it was worth it. Staff were in great form to be back, social distancing made for a more spacious salon and a very comfortable experience.

I felt very safe. I would have no problem going back in, as I got the excellent service I’ve always had

Diana Majcher

My child started his creche again on Monday in Galway. It was a bit of an emotional time for both of us. There’s only one thing which I don’t like about it. I can’t enter the creche building to take off his clothes and bring him to his room. At home time, we need to ring a landline phone and let them know we are waiting outside. I don’t understand why there are so many restrictions for creches, but in public playgrounds there’s no one to clean equipment after each child.

Nora Ffrench

I got my very first hair appointment on Monday in Keville Hair in Wexford. I was greeted by Kiera who asked did I want gloves or sanitiser (I chose the latter). She gave me a mask and put a gown on me before I entered the hairdressing area. Kiera was also wearing a mask and glasses and gloves, as were all the rest of hairdressers. I was then assigned a seat and my colour was done. Kiera washed and cut my hair too, using disposable towels at all times. There was no coffee, tea or magazines, but I felt very safe. I would have no problem going back in, as I got the excellent service I’ve always had.

I missed the smiles and banter over my breakfast, an amuse-bouche for the rest of the day

Jaqui Dingemans

I had a haircut on Monday. It felt like the layers of anxiety fell away with every snip. Liberating.

Denise Robinson

We had a great evening at our local, The Haddington House Hotel in Dublin. We have missed it so much over the past three months. Our last night out was here before lockdown. Exceptional service, all guidelines adhered to, we felt safe and taken care of. Great to see people out supporting local businesses. The cheeky whiskey sour went down well!

Sean Flaherty

My son Darach (5) having his first haircut since March 13th.

Chrisy Byrne

Great to see The Cookbook Cafe in my local Glasthule village in Dublin open again. I missed the smiles and banter over my breakfast, an amuse-bouche for the rest of the day. It was like it never closed; it feels like a sense of normality has been restored to routine events. Keeping things local will pay off.