Ireland’s generation Z: The kids are alright, or are they?

The results of the 2021 Sign of the Times survey by Behaviour & Attitudes are published by The Irish Times today. The annual snapshot of Irish life combines quantitative and digital qualitative techniques with B&A published data on the economy, health, working and shopping. The research was conducted in January and February 2021.

With social connection and experiences out of reach and the realisation that many of life rituals have been entirely missed, the pandemic has had a profound impact on the lives of generation Z in Ireland (also known as 16-24s).

More than any other generational grouping, gen Z have felt the profound impact of Covid-19 on their lives – more than two thirds feel this way compared to half of the total population.

Government statistics clearly illustrate the crushing unemployment impact on the younger generations; the impact, however, runs much deeper than just unemployment. This life stage (16-24 years) spans many phases of human development, from school, to college, to first job, to serious relationships, and even parenthood for some. It is a stage of “freedom” to express oneself and of adventure and exploration.

The curtailment of social contact has had a dramatic impact on gen Z’s mental health – 70 per cent of this generation feel that Covid has worsened their mental health. Two thirds (65 per cent) of them (compared with 43 per cent of the total population) feel tired all the time.

Almost 3 in 5 (58 per cent) of them feel the pace of life is hectic (compared with 32 per cent of the total population). Additionally, two in five (40 per cent) feel their work-life balance to be poor (versus 28 per cent of the population). This is a generation under severe pressure both financially and emotionally, with little outlets for enjoyment. Their rituals and rites of passage have all been suppressed.

Contrary to the narrative that they are all partying, only one in six (16 per cent) have bent the rules by attending a house party in some form during Covid. In fact, the majority (62 per cent) have enjoyed spending more time with their families.

Not surprisingly gen Z have sought solace in digital platforms. This generation was already the most tooled up digitally, so they have just engaged more. More time on Tik Tok and Instagram (82 per cent) has been an escape. Usage of an expanded range of streaming services (93 per cent YouTube; 91 per cent Netflix; 40 per cent Amazon Prime; and 32 per cent Disney+) and online gaming (40 per cent) has delivered the entertainment.

Communication has been made possible by mobile, and platforms such as WhatsApp have enabled them to remain in contact with friends – even if these are poor substitutes for face-to-face contact. In a sense we are lucky that this pandemic did not occur 20 years ago.

We are a divided nation in terms of believing that religion does more harm than good, with younger cohorts (16-34s) more likely to agree with this statement (41 per cent). What fills this void in a meaningful way will be interesting to see.

When things do go 'back to some normality', living life to the fullest is a key priority for this generation

This pandemic has provided time to reflect on futures. One third of 16-24-year-olds are re-evaluating where they will live in Ireland compared with only 18 per cent of the population. The workplace that was left behind and the one we return to are unlikely to be the same.

For those members of gen Z who are working, 69 per cent undoubtedly miss their work colleagues, but 72 per cent have a desire to work from home at least a few days a week. This future workforce will want the best of both worlds.

However it is not all doom and gloom. The majority of gen Z (60 per cent) are optimistic about their future. In addition, while the majority are concerned about the economy over the next 12 months, a greater proportion of this generation (28 per cent) compared with the total population (12 per cent) believe the country will be better off in the 12 months ahead.

In such a time of uncertainty the opportunity seems ripe to set out a new set of values for our society

When things do go “back to some normality”, living life to the fullest is a key priority (87 per cent) for this generation. Those aged 16-24 significantly over-index on their desire to “get back to their social lives” (82 per cent), to go “to restaurants/pubs” (73 per cent) and to complete “delayed milestones (getting married, buying a house, etc)” (35 per cent). Humans are creatures of habit and gen Z is no different.

Concern for the environment has held up well among the broader youth market of 16-34s, despite the pressures of the pandemic. Just under half give a lot of consideration to sustainability when shopping. In addition, half of this generation look for online companies that are mindful of the environment with regards to the packaging used. Thus, brands and organisations will need to ensure they have their “social contracts” in place with this generation, and credible ones at that.

There is much talk about a return to normality, but a better normality than the one we left a year ago. The reality is that we will likely slip back into many old routines. However, in such a time of uncertainty the opportunity seems ripe to set out a new set of values for our society, to ensure it will be better place for our younger generations. Perhaps this could lead to capitalism with more of a social conscience.

To illustrate the latter: central to being an All Black rugby player is that you leave the jersey in a better place. It’s not about you; it’s about something higher and greater. Such leadership would be refreshing and inspiring for gen Z, and indeed society as a whole.

Luke Reaper is managing director of Behaviour &Attitudes