Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week

Phone-box defibrillators are welcome on our streets, but we miss the art that’s removed

The beloved giant 3D squirrel on Tara Street in Dublin is no more. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

The beloved giant 3D squirrel on Tara Street in Dublin is no more. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

 

What’s hot

Waterford Walls
Street artists hit up the sunny southeast 22nd-25th

Scarlet for Yer Ma
Hot sauce with an Irish flavour

Love Sensation
The LGBT festival with heart in Kilmainham, Dublin 8 this weekend

Amy Austin
Buzz is building about this new wine bar from John Farrell 

Stuffed churros
Churros do LuLu in Dublin 1 bring a Brazilian twist to the sweet snack

Phonebox defibrillators
Welcome additions to Irish streets

Finisterre
British outdoor clothing company making recyclable wetsuits

What’s not

Removing street art
The beloved giant 3D squirrel on Tara Street in Dublin is no more

Aperol spritz
As omnipresent as ever this summer, release us from the orange glow

Phones in clubs
An increasing number of events are asking people to keep their phones in their pockets

Followers
A recent report shows half of the “people” following the likes of Kim Kardashian, Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry and co are fake accounts

Hot workouts
Cold workout rooms are jostling to be the next trend

The OA
Bad news for fans of the show, as Netflix has cancelled it

Irish Water
Waste water overflow in Dublin Bay is blighting a summer of swimming

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.