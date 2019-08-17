Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week

What’s hot

Waterford Walls

Street artists hit up the sunny southeast 22nd-25th

Scarlet for Yer Ma

Hot sauce with an Irish flavour

Love Sensation

The LGBT festival with heart in Kilmainham, Dublin 8 this weekend

Amy Austin

Buzz is building about this new wine bar from John Farrell

Stuffed churros

Churros do LuLu in Dublin 1 bring a Brazilian twist to the sweet snack

Phonebox defibrillators

Welcome additions to Irish streets

Finisterre

British outdoor clothing company making recyclable wetsuits

What’s not

Removing street art

The beloved giant 3D squirrel on Tara Street in Dublin is no more

Aperol spritz

As omnipresent as ever this summer, release us from the orange glow

Phones in clubs

An increasing number of events are asking people to keep their phones in their pockets

Followers

A recent report shows half of the “people” following the likes of Kim Kardashian, Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry and co are fake accounts

Hot workouts

Cold workout rooms are jostling to be the next trend

The OA

Bad news for fans of the show, as Netflix has cancelled it

Irish Water

Waste water overflow in Dublin Bay is blighting a summer of swimming