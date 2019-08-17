Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week
Phone-box defibrillators are welcome on our streets, but we miss the art that’s removed
The beloved giant 3D squirrel on Tara Street in Dublin is no more. Photograph: Aidan Crawley
What’s hot
Waterford Walls
Street artists hit up the sunny southeast 22nd-25th
Scarlet for Yer Ma
Hot sauce with an Irish flavour
Love Sensation
The LGBT festival with heart in Kilmainham, Dublin 8 this weekend
Amy Austin
Buzz is building about this new wine bar from John Farrell
Stuffed churros
Churros do LuLu in Dublin 1 bring a Brazilian twist to the sweet snack
Phonebox defibrillators
Welcome additions to Irish streets
Finisterre
British outdoor clothing company making recyclable wetsuits
What’s not
Removing street art
The beloved giant 3D squirrel on Tara Street in Dublin is no more
Aperol spritz
As omnipresent as ever this summer, release us from the orange glow
Phones in clubs
An increasing number of events are asking people to keep their phones in their pockets
Followers
A recent report shows half of the “people” following the likes of Kim Kardashian, Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry and co are fake accounts
Hot workouts
Cold workout rooms are jostling to be the next trend
The OA
Bad news for fans of the show, as Netflix has cancelled it
Irish Water
Waste water overflow in Dublin Bay is blighting a summer of swimming