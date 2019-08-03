Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week
Yes to Kevin Barry's novel getting longlisted for the Booker but no to the new ‘diet’ Dairy Milk
Kevin Barry’s novel Night Boat to Tangier has been longlisted for the Booker. Photograph: Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images
What’s hot
Gursha An Ethiopian supper club at Cloud Cafe in Dublin 3
Face mist Need to cool down? Get a can of La Roche-Posay Eau Thermale Thermal Spring Water
Vandal The new spots in Dublin’s Liberties keep coming, including this cafe with a courtyard space
Filter This Sophie White’s upcoming novel set in the world of influencers
Kilkenny Arts Festival Taking over the city from the 8th to the 18th
Bose Frames Bored of Bluetooth headphones? Welcome to the audio sunglasses era
Kevin Barry Night Boat to Tangier longlisted for the Booker
What’s not
Versatile The Irish rap act rightly being criticised for their lyrics
‘Diet’ Dairy Milk The sugar level has dropped, but the calorie count is similar
DUDE The Boris Johnson acronym nobody asked for
Collagen-infused snacks A trend rooted less in science and more in marketing
Victoria Beckham x Reebok €75 for a tanktop? No thanks
New Twitter design Feels scrappy and fragmented
Car-free College Green A great idea for the capital, but why the barrier-overload?